Pics From Above Our Heads | NASA astronauts launched by SpaceX welcomed at International Space Station

Moneycontrol News

Four astronauts launched by SpaceX for NASA arrived at the International Space Station at night on April 27. (Video grab from NASA)It’s the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins. (Video grab from NASA)The astronauts arrived at the space station just 16 hours after a predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center that thrilled spectators. (Video grab from NASA)SpaceX has now launched five crews for NASA and two private trips in just under two years. Elon Musk's company is having an especially busy few weeks: It just finished taking three businessmen to and from the space station as NASA’s first private guests. (Image: AP)A week after the new crew arrives, the three Americans and German they’re replacing will return to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule. Three Russians also live at the space station. (Image: AP)Both SpaceX and NASA officials stressed they're taking it one step at a time to ensure safety. The private mission that concluded April 25 encountered no major problems, they said, although high wind delayed the splashdown for a week. (Image: AP)SpaceX Launch Control wished the astronauts good luck and Godspeed moments before the Falcon rocket blasted off with the capsule, named Freedom by its crew. (Image: AP)