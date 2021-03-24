English
Photos of migrant detention highlight Joe Biden’s border secrecy

The new US president Joe Biden faces growing criticism for the apparent secrecy at the border, including from fellow Democrats.

March 24, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
President Joe Biden’s administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images like those released on March 24. These pictures contained visuals of immigrant children in US custody at the border sleeping on mats under foil blankets, separated in groups by plastic partitions.
This March 20, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar, (TX-28), shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children.
A US Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with “acute vulnerabilities” and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it’s not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others.
A migrant woman carries a child while in custody at a US Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Mission, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with “acute vulnerabilities” and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it's not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press conference that the White House was working with homeland security officials and the Health and Human Services Department to “finalize details” and that she hoped to have an update in the “coming days.”
