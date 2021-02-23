Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired February 22. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)

A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape February 20. Images taken February 20. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)

NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)

The first high-resolution, color image to be sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is seen after its landing on Mars February 18. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)