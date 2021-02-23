English
Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

NASA scientists on February 22 unveiled first-of-a-kind home movies of last week’s’ daredevil Mars rover landing, vividly showing its supersonic parachute inflation over the red planet and a rocket-powered hovercraft lowering the science lab on wheels to the surface.

Reuters
February 23, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired February 22. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)
A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape February 20. Images taken February 20. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)
The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired February 22. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)
The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired February 22. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)
The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired February 22. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)
The first high-resolution, color image to be sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is seen after its landing on Mars February 18. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters)
The first images arrive moments after NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, U.S. February 18. (Image: NASA TV/Handout via Reuters)
