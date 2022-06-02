English
    Patriotism in Pics | Britain readies for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

    Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking 70 years on the throne this week with four days of celebrations, ranging from military parades and a church service to street parties and a pop concert outside Buckingham Palace.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
    Security personnel patrol during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2. (Image: Reuters)
    Cousins from the Goldhawk and Ganesan families pose whilst wear masks depicting members of the Royal Family as they play in a gold carriage in a park during Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 1. (Image: Reuters)
    Royal fans stand next a cardboard cutout of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, as they camp out near the Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 1. (Image: Reuters)
    Knitted pictures to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are displayed in the town of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, June 1. (Image: Reuters)
    Members of the Royal Air Force (RAF) participate in the final preparations ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in Buckinghamshire, Britain June 1. (Image: Reuters)
    Members of the Household Cavalry ride along The Mall, ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, June 1. (Image: Reuters)
    Britain's Prince Charles meets Elizabeth Powell, who celebrated her 100th birthday on May 6th 2022, during a Jubilee tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at Highgrove near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, Britain May 31. (Image: Reuters)
    Royal fans Donna Werner, from Connecticut, U.S. and Mary Jane from England pose next to their tents they have set up to camp outside Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, May 31. (Image: Reuters)
    A Legoland modeller poses for a photograph while completing a model of Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace, at Legoland in Windsor, Britain, May 31. (Image: Reuters)
    A person holding an umbrella walks underneath rows of Union Jack flags hanging across Regent Street in London, Britain, May 30. (Image: Reuters) (With inputs from Reuters)
