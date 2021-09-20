MARKET NEWS

Pandemic diaries | Trainers beat Sydney lockdown with outdoor gyms

Personal trainers have turned a waterfront park into an outdoor gym to get around Sydney’s pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Associated Press
September 20, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
Personal trainers have turned a waterfront park into an outdoor gym to get around Sydney’s pandemic lockdown restrictions. (Image: AP)
Cook has been setting up his equipment at Reg Bartley Park at 5 a.m. each day since the Sydney lockdown began in late June. Gyms are set to reopen in a few weeks as vaccination rates rise. “I think everyone’s excited to get back inside,” Cook said. “Even though outdoors is great, there are still a few downsides, the weather being one of them.” (Image: AP)
A woman workout in a park in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. (Image: AP)
A personal trainer watches a client workout in a park in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. (Image: AP)
People workout in a park in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. (Image: AP)
A bottle of disinfectant sits by gym equipment in a park in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. (Image: AP)
People workout in a park in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. (Image: AP)
A personal trainer watches a client workout in a park in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. (Image: AP)
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #gym #Slideshow #Sydney #Sydney lockdown #World News
first published: Sep 20, 2021 03:34 pm

