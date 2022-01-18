Oxfam | Key takeaways from the new report on economic equality

An estimated 5.6 million people die every year for lack of access to healthcare in poor countries. (Image: News18 Creative)

A minimum 67,000 women die each year due to female genital mutilation. (Image: News18 Creative)

Hunger kills over 2.1 million people each year at a minimum. (Image: News18 Creative)

2,31,000 people each year could be killed by the climate crisis in poor countries by 2030. (Image: News18 Creative)

Every day inequality contributes to the deaths of at least 21,300 people. (Image: News18 Creative)

Facts about the world’s richest in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)

A new billionaire has been created every 26 hours since the pandemic began. (Image: News18 Creative)

The 10 richest men in the world own more than the bottom 3.1 billion people. (Image: News18 Creative)

If the 10 richest men spent 1 million dollars each a day, it would take them 414 years to spend their combined wealth. (Image: News18 Creative)

If the richest 10 billionaires sat on top of their combined wealth piled up in US dollar bills, they would reach almost halfway to the moon. (Image: News18 Creative)