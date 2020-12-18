One year on, COVID-19's original epicentre Wuhan relearns partying

The city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province is considered the original epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, after almost 11 months since the industrial town of 11 million people first went into a lockdown, citizens are re-learning how to party. In this picture: People dance at a nightclub in Wuhan. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)

Zhang Qiong, 29, wipes birthday cake off her face at a beer hall. "After experiencing the first wave of epidemic in Wuhan and then the liberation, I feel like I'm living a second life," Qiong said. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)

People play the drums at a park in Wuhan at night. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)

People dance at a nightclub. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)

People wearing face masks walk out of a ferry as they pass the Yangtze River at dusk. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)

A person is seen putting cream from a birthday cake on another person at a beer hall. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)