MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

One year on, COVID-19's original epicentre Wuhan relearns partying

Almost 11 months after China's Wuhan city first went into a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, people are re-learning how to party.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 11:34 AM IST
The city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province is considered the original epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, after almost 11 months since the industrial town of 11 million people first went into a lockdown, citizens are re-learning how to party. In this picture: People dance at a nightclub in Wuhan. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
The city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province is considered the original epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, after almost 11 months since the industrial town of 11 million people first went into a lockdown, citizens are re-learning how to party. In this picture: People dance at a nightclub in Wuhan. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
Zhang Qiong, 29, wipes birthday cake off her face at a beer hall. "After experiencing the first wave of epidemic in Wuhan and then the liberation, I feel like I'm living a second life," Qiong said. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
Zhang Qiong, 29, wipes birthday cake off her face at a beer hall. "After experiencing the first wave of epidemic in Wuhan and then the liberation, I feel like I'm living a second life," Qiong said. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
People play the drums at a park in Wuhan at night. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
People play the drums at a park in Wuhan at night. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
People dance at a nightclub. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
People dance at a nightclub. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
People wearing face masks walk out of a ferry as they pass the Yangtze River at dusk. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
People wearing face masks walk out of a ferry as they pass the Yangtze River at dusk. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
A person is seen putting cream from a birthday cake on another person at a beer hall. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
A person is seen putting cream from a birthday cake on another person at a beer hall. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
People celebrate a birthday at a street restaurant at night. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
People celebrate a birthday at a street restaurant at night. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #World News #Wuhan
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:27 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.