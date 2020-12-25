MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

One year on: Christmas holidays at hospitals around the world as coronavirus continues to hurt

Healthcare workers and patients find moments of festive joy during a pandemic Christmas.

Reuters
December 25, 2020 / 02:48 PM IST
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for the coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for the coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels prepare to give presents to children at the German Heart Centre as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Berlin, Germany, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels prepare to give presents to children at the German Heart Centre as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Berlin, Germany, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection without risk of contamination or transmission of the COVID-19 at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, after children have wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection without risk of contamination or transmission of the COVID-19 at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, after children have wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Berlin, Germany, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Berlin, Germany, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
Ionut Ivan, a 40-year-old nurse, dressed in red Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and wearing a red hat and a makeshift cotton beard poses for a picture next to Brindusa Gheorghiu, a patient suffering from the COVID-19, in the ICU of the Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute, in Bucharest, Romania December 22.(Image: Reuters/ Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)
Ionut Ivan, a 40-year-old nurse, dressed in red Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and wearing a red hat and a makeshift cotton beard poses for a picture next to Brindusa Gheorghiu, a patient suffering from the COVID-19, in the ICU of the Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute, in Bucharest, Romania December 22.(Image: Reuters/ Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for the coronavirus disease patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for the coronavirus disease patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, December 22. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21. (Image: Reuters)
A Medical worker is seen at a desk decorated with Christmas decorations at the intensive care unit (ICU) at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21. (Image: Reuters)
A Medical worker is seen at a desk decorated with Christmas decorations at the intensive care unit (ICU) at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21. (Image: Reuters)
U.S. First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book to children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, in Washington, U.S., December 15. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in the rest of the hospital. (Image: Reuters)
U.S. First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book to children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, in Washington, U.S., December 15. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in the rest of the hospital. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Christmas #Christmas celebration #coronavirus #Slideshow #World News
first published: Dec 25, 2020 02:48 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.