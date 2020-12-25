One year on: Christmas holidays at hospitals around the world as coronavirus continues to hurt

A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for the coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22. (Image: Reuters)

Members of the association Child Guardian Angels prepare to give presents to children at the German Heart Centre as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Berlin, Germany, December 22. (Image: Reuters)

A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection without risk of contamination or transmission of the COVID-19 at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, after children have wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy, December 22. (Image: Reuters)

Ionut Ivan, a 40-year-old nurse, dressed in red Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and wearing a red hat and a makeshift cotton beard poses for a picture next to Brindusa Gheorghiu, a patient suffering from the COVID-19, in the ICU of the Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute, in Bucharest, Romania December 22.(Image: Reuters/ Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21. (Image: Reuters)

A Medical worker is seen at a desk decorated with Christmas decorations at the intensive care unit (ICU) at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21. (Image: Reuters)