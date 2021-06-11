MARKET NEWS

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week

These are some of the odd and unusual images from around the world captured this week.

Reuters
June 11, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the face of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, Newquay, Britain, June 10, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
French bull terrier Chouchou enjoys a bath in a public fountain at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich Switzerland, June 10. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wearing a protective face mask sits at a shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 10. (Image: Reuters)
Humanoid robot Grace, developed by Hanson Robotics, designed for the healthcare market to interact and comfort the elderly and isolated people, especially those suffering during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, has her lips painted at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China June 8. (Image: Reuters)
A person take a selfie at a Lupine field full bloom near Soellested on the Island of Lolland, Denmark, June 8. (Image: Reuters)
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8. (Image: Reuters)
Aerial view of 'sea snot', a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8. (Image: Reuters)
Workers put strap around a 2.83 meter original replica of the Statue of Liberty before being lifted by a crane from outside the Musee des Arts et Metiers in Paris before it departs for Ellis Island in New York to arrive on Independence Day, France, June 7. (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian enthusiast Nadiia Komarova poses for a picture at her apartment decorated with ladybug-themed items in Dnipro, Ukraine June 4. Nadiia Komarova holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest collection of ladybug-themed items including clothes, accessories and kitchen utensils. (Image: Reuters)
Children play next to the giant model of the official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball in Baku, Azerbaijan June 3. (Image: Reuters)
