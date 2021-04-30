Odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

A composite image of 26 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the International Space Station in silhouette as it transits the Sun, as seen from Bazaleti Lake in Georgia April 29, 2021. (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

Workers carry the skating rink portion of Rockefeller Center as they work on the New York City section of the "Miniland" area of the new Legoland New York Resort theme park during a press preview of the park, which is currently under construction, with plans to open to the public in the summer of 2021 in Goshen, New York, U.S., April 28, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike)

A cow frolics during a spring release to a pasture after spending months in the barn at the Berte Gard farm outside Falkenberg, Sweden April 24, 2021. (TT News Agency/Adam Ihse via REUTERS)

A Red Panda rests on a tree at Manor Wildlife park, which reopened its doors as lockdown restrictions continue to ease, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tenby, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. (REUTERS/Rebecca Naden)

A boy attempts to pet a dog that puts its muzzle through a hole in a house's wall in the village of Alle-sur-Semois, Belgium April 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

A woman take a selfie as people visit RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mount Vernon, Washington, U.S., April 21, 2021. Picture taken April 21, 2021. (REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson)

A visitor receives a dose of the QazCovid-in vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre located at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 27, 2021. Kazakhstan started using its own domestically-developed QazCovid-in vaccine, also known as QazVac, for mass inoculation.( REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev)

Erica Rivinoja arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. (Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS)

Percival Lugue, who has the Guinness world record for the largest fast-food toy collection, poses with his toy collection in his home in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tennis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain - April 25, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the annual pool dive after winning the Barcelona Open (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal, April 29, 2021. (REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)