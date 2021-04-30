MARKET NEWS

Odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

Moneycontrol News
April 30, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
A composite image of 26 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the International Space Station in silhouette as it transits the Sun, as seen from Bazaleti Lake in Georgia April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2L5N9LRXSE
A composite image of 26 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the International Space Station in silhouette as it transits the Sun, as seen from Bazaleti Lake in Georgia April 29, 2021. (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)
Workers carry the skating rink portion of Rockefeller Center as they work on the New York City section of the "Miniland" area of the new Legoland New York Resort theme park during a press preview of the park, which is currently under construction, with plans to open to the public in the summer of 2021 in Goshen, New York, U.S., April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC225N98YGQA
Workers carry the skating rink portion of Rockefeller Center as they work on the New York City section of the "Miniland" area of the new Legoland New York Resort theme park during a press preview of the park, which is currently under construction, with plans to open to the public in the summer of 2021 in Goshen, New York, U.S., April 28, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike)
A cow frolics during a spring release to a pasture after spending months in the barn at the Berte Gard farm outside Falkenberg, Sweden April 24, 2021. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2A2N94QDUP
A cow frolics during a spring release to a pasture after spending months in the barn at the Berte Gard farm outside Falkenberg, Sweden April 24, 2021. (TT News Agency/Adam Ihse via REUTERS)
A Red Panda rests on a tree at Manor Wildlife park, which reopened its doors as lockdown restrictions continue to ease, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tenby, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2N3N91Q992
A Red Panda rests on a tree at Manor Wildlife park, which reopened its doors as lockdown restrictions continue to ease, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tenby, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. (REUTERS/Rebecca Naden)
A boy attempts to pet a dog that puts its muzzle through a hole in a house's wall in the village of Alle-sur-Semois, Belgium April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC273N9B4PXG
A boy attempts to pet a dog that puts its muzzle through a hole in a house's wall in the village of Alle-sur-Semois, Belgium April 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)
A woman take a selfie as people visit RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mount Vernon, Washington, U.S., April 21, 2021. Picture taken April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC262N9HC0WR
A woman take a selfie as people visit RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mount Vernon, Washington, U.S., April 21, 2021. Picture taken April 21, 2021. (REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson)
A visitor receives a dose of the QazCovid-in vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre located at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 27, 2021. Kazakhstan started using its own domestically-developed QazCovid-in vaccine, also known as QazVac, for mass inoculation. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev - RC2C4N98DUYI
A visitor receives a dose of the QazCovid-in vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre located at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 27, 2021. Kazakhstan started using its own domestically-developed QazCovid-in vaccine, also known as QazVac, for mass inoculation.( REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev)
Erica Rivinoja arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2C3N93RF3P
Erica Rivinoja arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. (Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS)
Percival Lugue, who has the Guinness world record for the largest fast-food toy collection, poses with his toy collection in his home in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez - RC2A0N9OVTGS
Percival Lugue, who has the Guinness world record for the largest fast-food toy collection, poses with his toy collection in his home in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
Tennis - ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tennis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain - April 25, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the annual pool dive after winning the Barcelona Open REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - UP1EH4P1FN6XH
Tennis - ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tennis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain - April 25, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the annual pool dive after winning the Barcelona Open (REUTERS/Albert Gea)
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura - RC2O5N9SFRZ8
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal, April 29, 2021. (REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)
Celeste Waite arrives to the 93rd Academy Awards, at Union Station, in Los Angeles, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2A3N9Y9V5B
Celeste Waite arrives to the 93rd Academy Awards, at Union Station, in Los Angeles, U.S., April 25, 2021. (Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS)
TAGS: #gallery #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 30, 2021 02:04 pm

