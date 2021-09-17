MARKET NEWS

Odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

Odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

Reuters
September 17, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Kim Kardashian, wearing Balenciaga, turned heads by dressing entirely in black, with even her face covered in thick black fabric at Met Gala on September 13 in a celebration of the best of American fashion. (Image: Reuters)
Ice swims in front of the Eqi glacier in the north of Ilulissat, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
An attendee poses at the world premiere of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie", in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Giant panda Kai Kai sniffs confetti during a gender reveal party of his new male cub at Kai Kai's 14th birthday celebrations in the River Safari, Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Brianna Werbil fishes in flood waters surrounding a neighbourhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicholas in League City, Texas, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
Marzipan cookies depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel made by a German confectioner ahead of the September 26 elections, are displayed in Weilbach, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
People visit Luke Jerram's "Museum of the Moon" art installation inside Durham Cathedral in Durham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Participants take part in the Open Water SUP Fest 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
A couple wearing protective face masks takes a selfie amid a cosmos flower field at a park in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
Water falls off an ice sculpture depicting a woman walking to collect water, as environmental and public health campaign group WaterAid highlights the threat posed globally by climate change to healthy water supplies, in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
An athlete performs during the Open Water SUP Fest 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
Alessandro De Rose of Italy dives during the 2021 Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland. (Image: Reuters)
