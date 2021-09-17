Odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

Kim Kardashian, wearing Balenciaga, turned heads by dressing entirely in black, with even her face covered in thick black fabric at Met Gala on September 13 in a celebration of the best of American fashion. (Image: Reuters)

Ice swims in front of the Eqi glacier in the north of Ilulissat, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)

An attendee poses at the world premiere of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie", in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

Giant panda Kai Kai sniffs confetti during a gender reveal party of his new male cub at Kai Kai's 14th birthday celebrations in the River Safari, Singapore. (Image: Reuters)

Brianna Werbil fishes in flood waters surrounding a neighbourhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicholas in League City, Texas, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

Marzipan cookies depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel made by a German confectioner ahead of the September 26 elections, are displayed in Weilbach, Germany. (Image: Reuters)

People visit Luke Jerram's "Museum of the Moon" art installation inside Durham Cathedral in Durham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

Participants take part in the Open Water SUP Fest 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

A couple wearing protective face masks takes a selfie amid a cosmos flower field at a park in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)

Water falls off an ice sculpture depicting a woman walking to collect water, as environmental and public health campaign group WaterAid highlights the threat posed globally by climate change to healthy water supplies, in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

An athlete performs during the Open Water SUP Fest 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)