An exhibit is pictured at the KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature event at the New York Botanical Garden, in New York City, New York, US, on May 5. (Image: Reuters)

Former Israeli army sniper David Roytman fires a cannon from a World War Two-era tank towards a canvas as he creates his art, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, on April 27. (Image: Reuters)

Kate Solecki, Visitor Programmes Manager at the Royal Botanic Gardens, poses for a photograph on ‘Please Be Seated’, an installation by Paul Cocksedge as part of the Secret World of Plants festival at Kew Gardens in London, Britain, on May 6. (Image: Reuters)

The Stratolaunch plane, the world's largest, comes in for a landing over Virgin Orbit 747 Cosmic Girl after it performed a second test flight in Mojave, California, US, on April 29. (Image: Reuters)

Malayan tiger named Wira tastes a meat cake during its 2nd birthday celebration at National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 1. (Image: Reuters)

Street artist Nathan Murdoch destroys his artwork as he creates a piece of crypto art to be auctioned with proceeds donated to the NHS in Peterborough, Britain, on April 15. (Image: Reuters)

A couple sits under an umbrella amidst empty stadium seats, which depict the colours of the Russian state flag and display signs requesting to keep a social distance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) outbreak, during a football match in Stavropol, Russia, on May 4. (Image: Reuters)

A young red kangaroo looks on at Hellabrunn Zoo after its re-opening, while measures to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are still in place in Munich, Germany, on May 3. (Image: Reuters)

Teddy bears sit at tables installed on a street during preparations for the reopening of restaurants and bars in Nice as part of an easing of the country's lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, on May 3. (Image: Reuters)