Nirmala Sithraman meets US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, invites her to US-India economic meet

Moneycontrol News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington DC on October 11. (Image: AP)The two leaders discussed the global macroeconomic situation and various issues of significance with a view towards India’s upcoming G20 presidency. (Image: AP)FM Sitharaman invited Yellen to Indian in November to attend the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting. In her opening remarks, Yellen said she will take her first trip to India as Treasury Secretary to attend the meeting. (Image: AP)Underlying the importance of the US-India economic ties, the US Treasury Secretary said the relationship between the two countries demonstrates to the world that democracies deliver. “It illustrates the close bonds between our two countries, from the Quad partnership to our strong bilateral economic relationship, and the cultural ties from the Indian diaspora in the US,” Yellen said. (Image: AP)Ahead of her meeting with Yellen, Sitharaman interacted with leading scholars of a Washington-based think tank on various issues relating to the global economy and development. She spoke on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy”. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Sitharaman is on an official visit to the US from October 11 to 16. During her visit, she will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The finance minister will also participate in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand and Germany. (Image: Twitter @ANI)This high-level visit to the US and a series of meeting with minsters of top economies of the world come ahead of India’s G20 presidency next year. (Image: AFP)