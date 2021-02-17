MARKET NEWS

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala | A look at the profile of first female, African to head WTO

The 66-year-old Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the new head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). A skilled negotiator who has brokered numerous agreements, Ngozi is a global finance expert, an economist and international development professional with over 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America.

February 17, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala #Slideshow #World News #World Trade Organisation (WTO) #WTO head
first published: Feb 17, 2021 04:33 pm

