New York City's convention centre transformed into field hospital and vaccination site

People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre in midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination centre in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

A U.S. Army National Guard member wheels an elderly woman into a line of people to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre on midtown Manhattan's west side, which has been converted into a mass vaccination site in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A woman wears a protective face shield as she waits in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination centre in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

New York Army National Guard Sgt. Major Nicholas Pardi presents an American flag during a memorial service for a veteran who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station in New York City, U.S. April 19, 2020. The picture was taken on April 19, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Army Lieutenant General Laura Richardson, commanding general of U.S. Army North, puts on personal protective equipment before entering the patient care area at Javits New York Medical Station, which is supporting local hospitals treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S. April 12, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Health care workers and military personnel work at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2021. (Image: Reuters)