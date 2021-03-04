English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

New York City's convention centre transformed into field hospital and vaccination site

The Javits Centre in Manhattan has been used in pandemic times as a temporary hospital and vaccination site.

Reuters
March 04, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination center in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre in midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination centre in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
A U.S. Army National Guard member wheels an elderly woman into a line of people to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan's west side, which has been converted into a mass vaccination site in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A U.S. Army National Guard member wheels an elderly woman into a line of people to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre on midtown Manhattan's west side, which has been converted into a mass vaccination site in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wears a protective face shield as she waits in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination center in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wears a protective face shield as she waits in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination centre in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
New York Army National Guard Sgt. Major Nicholas Pardi presents an American flag during a memorial service for a veteran who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station in New York City, U.S. April 19, 2020. Picture taken April 19, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
New York Army National Guard Sgt. Major Nicholas Pardi presents an American flag during a memorial service for a veteran who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station in New York City, U.S. April 19, 2020. The picture was taken on April 19, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Army Lieutentant General Laura Richardson, commanding general of U.S. Army North, puts on personal protective equipment before entering the patient care area at Javits New York Medical Station, which is supporting local hospitals treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S. April 12, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Army Lieutenant General Laura Richardson, commanding general of U.S. Army North, puts on personal protective equipment before entering the patient care area at Javits New York Medical Station, which is supporting local hospitals treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S. April 12, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Health care workers and military personnel work at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Health care workers and military personnel work at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A man receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A man receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid vaccine #Covid-19 #Javits Convention Center #Slideshow #World News
first published: Mar 4, 2021 05:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.