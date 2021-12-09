MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Nepal's cliff honey hunters risk their lives for much-sought after harvest

Groups of Nepali men navigate the steep and narrow openings on mountains to collect much sought-after honey from hives on cliffs. A slip can mean falling hundreds of feet and sure death for them

Associated Press
December 09, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
High up in Nepal's mountains, groups of men risk their lives to harvest much sought-after wild honey from hives on cliffs. (Image: AP)
High up in Nepal's mountains, groups of men risk their lives to harvest much sought-after wild honey from hives on cliffs. (Image: AP)
Trekking hours through the steep mountains, one group led by experienced honey hunter Devi Bahadur Napali carried food, bamboo ropes, sharp bamboo sticks and other tools needed to harvest the honey. (Image: AP)
Trekking hours through the steep mountains, one group led by experienced honey hunter Devi Bahadur Napali carried food, bamboo ropes, sharp bamboo sticks and other tools needed to harvest the honey. (Image: AP)
A minor slip could mean falling hundreds of feet (dozens of meters) and sure death for the hunters, who carefully navigated the steep and narrow openings on the mountain. (Image: AP)
A minor slip could mean falling hundreds of feet (dozens of meters) and sure death for the hunters, who carefully navigated the steep and narrow openings on the mountain. (Image: AP)
Before starting to climb a steep cliff high above the Tama Koshi River, Nepali reminded the group to ensure they had enough food, water and local alcohol. (Image: AP)
Before starting to climb a steep cliff high above the Tama Koshi River, Nepali reminded the group to ensure they had enough food, water and local alcohol. (Image: AP)
They piled up grass and logs at the bottom of the cliff and lit a fire to smoke the bees out of their hives. (Image: AP)
They piled up grass and logs at the bottom of the cliff and lit a fire to smoke the bees out of their hives. (Image: AP)
Nepali climbed up a ladder made from bamboo rope with a sharp bamboo stick in one hand and a basket in another — the stick to break off the hives and the basket to collect them. (Image: AP)
Nepali climbed up a ladder made from bamboo rope with a sharp bamboo stick in one hand and a basket in another — the stick to break off the hives and the basket to collect them. (Image: AP)
Dangling in the air, he sliced off pieces of hives and caught them with the basket, then gave a signal to a teammate to use a rope tied to the basket, full of dripping hives, to lower it to the ground. Two other team members prepared to clean off all the bees and squeeze the hives to extract the honey. (Image: AP)
Dangling in the air, he sliced off pieces of hives and caught them with the basket, then gave a signal to a teammate to use a rope tied to the basket, full of dripping hives, to lower it to the ground. Two other team members prepared to clean off all the bees and squeeze the hives to extract the honey. (Image: AP)
Thousands of bees hovered over the men's faces, which were protected by face nets. (Image: AP)
Thousands of bees hovered over the men's faces, which were protected by face nets. (Image: AP)
Nepali’s hands were swollen badly. He was stung on his hands, feet and elsewhere on his body. He drinks the alcoholic beverage, he said, to make the pain bearable. (Image: AP)
Nepali’s hands were swollen badly. He was stung on his hands, feet and elsewhere on his body. He drinks the alcoholic beverage, he said, to make the pain bearable. (Image: AP)
On this day, the group was able to harvest around 34 liters (9 gallons) of honey from the cliff colony. They will be able to sell it at a market for $25 a liter. (Image: AP)
On this day, the group was able to harvest around 34 litres (9 gallons) of honey from the cliff colony. They will be able to sell it at a market for $25 a litre. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Honey hunter #Nepal #slideshoww #World News
first published: Dec 9, 2021 04:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.