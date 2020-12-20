MARKET NEWS

Top 10 most valuable nation brands: Where does India stand?

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2020 / 03:42 PM IST
Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc around globally. Almost every nation feeling a significant impact of the health crisis on their respective economy. Brand Finance has released its annual report, Nation Brands 2020, on the most valuable and strongest nation brands. According to the report the top 100 most valuable nation brands in the world have suffered a monumental loss to their brand value amounting $13.1 trillion amid the coronavirus outbreak. The top 10 has recorded a brand value loss of 14 percent on average. Let’s take a look at the top 10 nation brands and their brand values.
Rank 10 | South Korea | 2020 brand value: $1,695 billion | Fall in brand value: 20.6 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Italy | 2020 brand value: $1,776 billion | Fall in brand value: 15.8 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Canada | 2020 brand value: $1,900 billion | Fall in brand value: 13 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | India | 2020 brand value: $2,028 billion | Fall in brand value: 20.8 percent
Rank 6 | France | 2020 brand value: $2,699 billion | Fall in brand value: 12.8 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | United Kingdom | 2020 brand value: $3,315 billion | Fall in brand value: 13.9 percent
Rank 4 | Germany | 2020 brand value: $3,813 billion | Fall in brand value: 21.5 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Japan | 2020 brand value: $4,261 billion | Fall in brand value: 6 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | China | 2020 brand value: $18,764 billion | Fall in brand value: 3.7 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | United States | 2020 brand value: $23,738 billion | Fall in brand value: 14.5 percent (Image: Pexel)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #nation brands #Slideshow #valuable nation brands #World News
first published: Dec 20, 2020 03:38 pm

