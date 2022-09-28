NASA’s DART mission changed the path of an asteroid; all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

In the world’s first planetary defense test, a spacecraft from Earth has crashed into an asteroid to change its motion. The test aimed to prove that humanity could deflect a dangerous asteroid if one was headed for Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)On September 26, 2022, NASA intentionally crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid 11 million kilometers from Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)The target of the mission was Dimorphos, an asteroid in the binary asteroid system Didymos. (Image: News18 Creative)Dimorphos posed no threat to Earth. Coming to within 10 mn km of Earth during their 2022 close encounter, made them the ideal candidate for such orbital deflection experiments. (Image: News18 Creative)DART mission was launched on November 24, 2021, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. (Image: News18 Creative)DART was a low-cost spacecraft. DART navigated to crash itself into Dimorphos at a speed of approximately 6.1 km per sec. (Image: News18 Creative)Before collision, Dimorphos took roughly 11 hours and 55 minutes to circle its 780m-wide partner. This is expected to have reduced by a few minutes following the crash. (Image: News18 Creative)“We’re embarking on a new era of humankind, an era in which we potentially have the capability to protect ourselves from something like a dangerous hazardous asteroid impact. What an amazing thing; we’ve never had that capability before,” said Dr Lori Glaze, Director of planetary science at NASA. (Image: News18 Creative)