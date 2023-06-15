English
    NASA posts stunning panoramic photographs of Mars

    The images were taken as the rover ascended the foothills of the 3-mile-high (5-kilometer-high) mountain with the Gale Crater, according to NASA

    Reuters
    June 15, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
    NASA released an artistic interpretation of a Mars landscape in which they added color to a composite photograph of two black-and-white panoramic images captured by its Curiosity Mars rover.
    NASA released an artistic interpretation of a Mars landscape in which they added color to a composite photograph of two black-and-white panoramic images captured by its Curiosity Mars rover. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
    The images were taken as the rover ascended the foothills of the 3-mile-high (5-kilometer-high) mountain with the Gale Crater, according to NASA. The rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to take two series of five individual images captured over 7 1/2 minutes -- one series in the morning and one in the afternoon of April 8, 2023, NASA explained. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
    The images were taken as the rover ascended the foothills of the 3-mile-high (5-kilometer-high) mountain with the Gale Crater, according to NASA. The rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to take two series of five individual images captured over 7 1/2 minutes -- one series in the morning and one in the afternoon of April 8, 2023, NASA explained. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
    Later, on Earth, those images were combined to create two black-and-white panoramic photographs to which they added color and annotation. Curiosity landed in the Gale Crater of Mars on August 6, 2012 and is still exploring the planet. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
    Later, on Earth, those images were combined to create two black-and-white panoramic photographs to which they added color and annotation. Curiosity landed in the Gale Crater of Mars on August 6, 2012 and is still exploring the planet. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
