NASA posts stunning panoramic photographs of Mars

NASA released an artistic interpretation of a Mars landscape in which they added color to a composite photograph of two black-and-white panoramic images captured by its Curiosity Mars rover. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The images were taken as the rover ascended the foothills of the 3-mile-high (5-kilometer-high) mountain with the Gale Crater, according to NASA. The rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to take two series of five individual images captured over 7 1/2 minutes -- one series in the morning and one in the afternoon of April 8, 2023, NASA explained. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)