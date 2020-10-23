172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|nasa-astronaut-chris-cassidy-crewmates-ivan-vagner-and-anatoly-ivanishin-return-to-earth-after-six-month-mission-6005161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin, return to Earth after six-month mission

A trio of space travellers returned to Earth on October 22 after living and working on Earth’s orbit aboard the International Space Station for 196 days. After undergoing preliminary medical checks at the landing site, the trio will split to return home.

Moneycontrol News
A trio space traveler returned to Earth on October 22 after living and working on Earth’s orbit aboard the International Space Station for 196 days. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy returned from his third space mission, along with cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. (Image: GCTC/Russian space agency Roscosmos/via Reuters)

The Soyuz MS-16 capsule, carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members Christopher Cassidy of NASA, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan October 22. (Image: GCTC/Russian space agency Roscosmos/via Reuters)

The Soyuz spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, and Roscosmos’ Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner landed just south of the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. After undergoing preliminary medical checks at the landing site, the trio will split to return home. (Image: GCTC/Russian space agency Roscosmos/via Reuters)

In this photo released by Rosaviatsiya, Russian rescue team helicopters land near a Russian Soyuz MS-16 capsule, left, landed near town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, October 22. (Image: Rosaviatsiya via AP)

In this photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, a Russian rescue team works near a Russian Soyuz MS-16 capsule landed near town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, October 22. (Image: Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

Cassidy, returning from his third space mission, has now spent a total of 378 days in space, the fifth highest among U.S. astronauts. International Space Station crew member Christopher Cassidy of NASA is seen through a window of the Soyuz MS-16 space capsule after landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan October 22. (Image: GCTC/Russian space agency Roscosmos/via Reuters)

International Space Station (ISS) crew member Christopher Cassidy of NASA is assisted by ground personnel after the landing of the Soyuz MS-16 capsule in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan October 22. (Image: GCTC/Russian space agency Roscosmos/via Reuters)

In this photo released by Rosaviatsiya, Roscosmos' cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin (Left) sits in a chair shortly after the landing near town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, October 22. A trio of space travelers safely returned to Earth on October 22 after a six-month mission on the International Space Station. (Image: Rosaviatsiya via AP)

In this photo released by Rosaviatsiya, NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy sits in a chair shortly after the landing near town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, October 22. (Image: Rosaviatsiya via AP)

In this photo released by Rosaviatsiya, rescue team members carry Roscosmos' cosmonaut Ivan Vagner shortly after the landing near town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, October 22. (Image: Rosaviatsiya via AP)

First Published on Oct 23, 2020 04:48 pm

