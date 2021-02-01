MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

Reuters
February 01, 2021 / 08:36 PM IST
Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. (Image: Reuters)
Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. (Image: Reuters)
People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. (Image: Reuters)
People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. (Image: Reuters)
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside Myanmar's national television office in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. (Image: Reuters)
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside Myanmar's national television office in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. (Image: Reuters)
Buddhist monks walk past Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. (Image: Reuters)
Buddhist monks walk past Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. (Image: Reuters)
View of City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. (Image: Reuters)
View of City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. (Image: Reuters)
A cyclist passes the regional government office in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. (Image: Reuters)
A cyclist passes the regional government office in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Aung San Suu Kyi #Myanmar #Politics #Slideshow #World News
first published: Feb 1, 2021 08:36 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.