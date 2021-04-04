Myanmar Anti-Coup Protest | Demonstrators launch 'Easter egg strike'

Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar decorated boiled eggs on April 4, as Pope Francis in his Easter message expressed solidarity with the country's youth. (Image: AFP)

Myanmar has been gripped by turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and derailed the country's tentative transition to democracy. (Image: AFP)

Security forces have sought to quell a mass uprising with lethal force and the death toll reached 557 as of Saturday, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). (Image: AFP)

On Easter, decorated eggs became the latest emblem of resistance as scores of Myanmar protesters painted political messages on them and left them on neighbour's doorsteps. (Image: AFP)

Pictures posted on social media showed eggs adorned with images of Suu Kyi and three-finger salutes -- a protest gesture -- while others said "save our people" and "democracy".(Image: AFP)

Delivering his Easter message at the St. Peter's Basilica on April 4, Pope Francis singled out Myanmar youth "committed to supporting democracy and making their voices heard peacefully, in the knowledge that hatred can be dispelled only by love".(Image: AFP)

In a statement issued on April 4, the groups demanded an end to the bloodshed, called for the release of political prisoners and expressed support for the ongoing civil disobedience movement. (Image: AFP)