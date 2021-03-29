Music lovers flock to rock concert in Barcelona amid COVID-19 restrictions

Health workers are tested for coronavirus ahead of a music concert in Barcelona, Spain on March 27, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People line up outside a club to be screened for the coronavirus ahead of a music concert in Barcelona on March 27, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Reflected on a mirror ball, health workers have a coronavirus test ahead of a music concert in Barcelona, Spain on March 27, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People react ahead of a music concert in Barcelona on March 27, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



The show by Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian has the special permission of Spanish health authorities. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)