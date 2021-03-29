English
Music lovers flock to rock concert in Barcelona amid COVID-19 restrictions

Over 5,000 music lovers attended a rock concert in Barcelona on March 27 after passing a same-day COVID-19 screening to test its effectiveness in preventing outbreaks of the virus at large cultural events. While the rest of the country is limited to gatherings of no more than four people in closed spaces, the concertgoers will be able to mix freely while wearing face masks.

Associated Press
March 29, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
Health workers are tested for coronavirus ahead of a music concert in Barcelona of Spain on March 27, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People line up outside a club to be screened for the coronavirus ahead of a music concert in Barcelona of Spain on March 27, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Reflected on a mirror ball, health workers have a coronavirus test ahead of a music concert in Barcelona of Spain on March 27, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People react ahead of a music concert in Barcelona on March 27, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
The show by Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian has the special permission of Spanish health authorities. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A cinematic view of music concert in Barcelona on April 27. (PC-AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
first published: Mar 29, 2021 04:33 pm

