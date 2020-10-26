Milan turns into ghost town at night as streets go dark, quiet

The Italian government is trying to prevent a repeat of the crisis the country experienced in the spring, when more than 30,000 people died and the hospitals at one point had more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
After 11 pm, Milan is a ghost town. The piazzas are empty, the streets dark and quiet. An empty street is lit by street lights in Milan, northern Italy, on October 25. (Image: AP)
Since the 11 pm-5 am curfew took effect on October 22, people can only move around during those hours for reasons of work, health or necessity. Streets are empty in Milan, northern Italy, on October 25. (Image: AP)
The silence is broken by the occasional rumble of a bus, streetcar or taxi, gliding through the night with few or no passengers. A taxi drives along an empty street in Milan, northern Italy, on October 25. (Image: AP)
An empty street in front of La Scala opera house is lit by a red traffic light in Milan, northern Italy, on October 25. (Image: AP)
The curfew is among a raft of measures that authorities hope will stem the resurgence of COVID-19 in a part of the world that suffered severely early in the pandemic. A military vehicle drives past La Scala opera theater in Milan, northern Italy, early on October 25. (Image: AP)
A cleaner sweeps in an empty Vittorio Emanuele II arcarde, in Milan, northern Italy, early on October 25. (Image: AP)
Milan, Italy's business hub and the capital of the wealthy Lombardy region, has seen the sharpest rise in infections as the coronavirus once again is spreading out of control. The entrance of the Piccolo theater is shut, in Milan, northern Italy, early on October 25. (Image: AP)
The statue of Italian patriot Giuseppe Garibaldi is lit in the middle of an empty square, in Milan, northern Italy, on October 25. (Image: AP)
The Vittorio Emanuele II arcade is deserted, in Milan, northern Italy, on October 25. In its latest update, the Health Ministry reported on October 24 that more than 1,127 COVID-19 patients were in ICUs across Italy, including 213 in Lombardy. (Image: AP)
A streetcar driver is reflected in a mirror, top right, as he drives around Milan, northern Italy, early on October 25. (Image: AP)
An empty tram street car runs in Milan, northern Italy, on October 25. (Image: AP)
A man who stepped off a tram streetcar, right, waits at a stop as the tram moves on, in Milan, northern Italy, October 25. (Image: AP)
An empty street is seen from a tram streetcar window, in Milan, northern Italy, on October 25. (Image: AP)
A police car follows a tram streetcar running along an empty street by the La Scala theater, in Milan, northern Italy, early on October 25. (Image: AP)
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 01:37 pm