MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Michelangelo's David gets a 3D-printed twin: See pictures here

Italy has commissioned the copy of the Renaissance masterpiece, which stays in the Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence, to represent the country at the Dubai Expo 2021, which begins in October.

AFP
April 16, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST
Standing just as tall but weighing 10 times less, an exact replica of Michelangelo's statue of David created using 3D printers is covered with marble dust in a workshop in Florence. (Image: AFP)
Standing just as tall but weighing 10 times less, an exact replica of Michelangelo's statue of David created using 3D printers is covered with marble dust in a workshop in Florence. (Image: AFP)
Italy has commissioned the copy of the Renaissance masterpiece, which lives in the Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence, to represent the country at the Dubai Expo 2021 starting in October. (Image: AFP)
Italy has commissioned the copy of the Renaissance masterpiece, which lives in the Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence, to represent the country at the Dubai Expo 2021, which starts in October. (Image: AFP)
It was made by a team of technicians at Hexagon Italia, under the curatorship of the University of Florence, who produced a high-definition physical copy finished off by master restorers. There were major challenges, not least that the statue is huge, standing at 5.2 metres tall (17 feet). (Image: AFP)
It was made by a team of technicians at Hexagon Italia, under the curatorship of the University of Florence, who produced a high-definition physical copy finished off by master restorers. There were major challenges, not least that the statue is huge, standing at 5.2 metres tall (17 feet). (Image: AFP)
It is also one of the world's most famous sculptures, requiring close attention to detail. But unlike previous casts, the process has the benefit of being carried out without any risk of damage. (Image: AFP)
It is also one of the world's most famous sculptures, requiring close attention to detail. But unlike previous casts, the process has the benefit of being carried out without any risk of damage. (Image: AFP)
"We digitised the statue with optical instruments without ever touching it," Levio Valetti, head of marketing at Hexagon Italia, told AFP. "It's a much more accurate reproduction than those made in the past, including the casts." (Image: AFP)
"We digitised the statue with optical instruments without ever touching it," Levio Valetti, head of marketing at Hexagon Italia, told AFP. "It's a much more accurate reproduction than those made in the past, including the casts." (Image: AFP)
The statue was sculpted between 1501 and 1504 from a single block of marble, depicting the Biblical hero David, who killed the giant Goliath with his sling. (Image: AFP)
The statue was sculpted between 1501 and 1504 from a single block of marble, depicting the Biblical hero David, who killed the giant Goliath with his sling. (Image: AFP)
It was scanned and the replica created out of acrylic resin. At 550 kilograms (1,200 pounds) including the base, it is 10 times lighter than the original. (Image: AFP)
It was scanned and the replica created out of acrylic resin. At 550 kilograms (1,200 pounds) including the base, it is 10 times lighter than the original. (Image: AFP)
The copy, which is due to arrive in Dubai later this month, was finished off by craftsmen and restorers, who applied marble dust for an authentic final effect. (Image: AFP)
The copy, which is due to arrive in Dubai later this month, was finished off by craftsmen and restorers, who applied marble dust for an authentic final effect. (Image: AFP)
But some people say it will never stack up to the original David. "No one can ever do that because no copy could capture the pathos of the original," the head of the Galleria dell'Accademia, Cecilie Hollberg, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper. But she said the copy could be "its messenger, its technological, artistic and artisanal alter ego." (Image: AFP)
But some people say it will never stack up to the original David. "No one can ever do that because no copy could capture the pathos of the original," the head of the Galleria dell'Accademia, Cecilie Hollberg, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper. But she said the copy could be "its messenger, its technological, artistic and artisanal alter ego." (Image: AFP)
AFP
TAGS: #Michelangelo 3D statue #Michelangelo David #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 16, 2021 05:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.