Michelangelo-inspired cardboard bridge floats above Rome's Tiber river

An illuminated 18-metre long cardboard bridge suspended by three large white helium balloons is floating above Rome's Tiber river, bringing to life a project imagined but never realised by Michelangelo. (Image: Reuters)

Pope Paul III commissioned the artist to create a bridge connecting the Palazzo Farnese, a 16th Century family palace that now hosts the French embassy to Italy, with the gardens of a villa on the other side of the river. (Image: Reuters)

It was never completed after Michelangelo's death, but the "Farnese Bridge" installation by French artist Olivier Grossetete is a tribute to the Renaissance master. (Image: Reuters)

The French embassy was among the promoters of the initiative, which culminated in an inauguration on the eve of France's Bastille Day national celebration. (Image: Reuters)

French ambassador Christian Masset said in a statement the bridge was a sign that Italy and France were intrinsically connected and their friendship was strong and unbreakable. (Image: Reuters)