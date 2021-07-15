MARKET NEWS

Michelangelo-inspired cardboard bridge floats above Rome's Tiber river

An illuminated 18-metre long cardboard bridge suspended by three large white helium balloons is floating above Rome's Tiber river, bringing to life a project imagined but never realised by Michelangelo.

Reuters
July 15, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
An illuminated 18-metre long cardboard bridge suspended by three large white helium balloons is floating above Rome's Tiber river, bringing to life a project imagined but never realised by Michelangelo. (Image: Reuters)
Pope Paul III commissioned the artist to create a bridge connecting the Palazzo Farnese, a 16th Century family palace that now hosts the French embassy to Italy, with the gardens of a villa on the other side of the river. (Image: Reuters)
It was never completed after Michelangelo's death, but the "Farnese Bridge" installation by French artist Olivier Grossetete is a tribute to the Renaissance master. (Image: Reuters)
The French embassy was among the promoters of the initiative, which culminated in an inauguration on the eve of France's Bastille Day national celebration. (Image: Reuters)
French ambassador Christian Masset said in a statement the bridge was a sign that Italy and France were intrinsically connected and their friendship was strong and unbreakable. (Image: Reuters)
The installation will remain in place until July 18. The cardboard will then be recycled. (Image: Reuters)
