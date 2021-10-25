MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Mexican farmers cut cempasuchil flowers ahead of Day of the Dead

Farmers from the Atlixco region in central Mexico cut cempasuchil flowers, which are used to adorn altars and tombs on the “Day of the Dead” celebrations on November 1 and 2. According to the tradition, trails of cempasuchil flowers serve as a guide for the spirits to reach the altar.

AFP
October 25, 2021 / 04:10 PM IST
Farmers carry Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
Farmers carry Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
A farmer picks up Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
A farmer picks up Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
Farmers load a truck with Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
Farmers load a truck with Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
A farmer shows a truck full of Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
A farmer shows a truck full of Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
Aerial view of Cempasuchil flowers fields, which are used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs, in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
Aerial view of Cempasuchil flowers fields, which are used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs, in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
Farmers pick up Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
Farmers pick up Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
A farmer shows Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
A farmer shows Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
A farmer carries Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
A farmer carries Cempasuchil flowers used in the "Day of the Dead" season to decorate altars and tombs in Atlixco, Mexico. (Image: AFP)
AFP
Tags: #Day of the Dead #festival #Mexico #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 25, 2021 04:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.