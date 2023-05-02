Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Highlights | In Pics

Host for the event Penelope Cruz arrived in a white outfit with a veil.
Dua Lipa arrived for the gala in a white dress with a big skirt and an enormous diamond necklace. Dua is also co-chair at the event tonight.
Couple Rita Ora (left) and Taika Waititi (right) arrive for the party.
Alia Bhatt arrived in a white princess-bride inspired gown with pearl details. She was joined on the red carpet by her designer Prabal Gurung.
Anna Wintour arrived at the party, and said she had a look at who will be wearing what this evening already.
Noami Campbell arrived for the Met Gala in a saree-inspired pink outfit.
Margot Robbie arrived in a black dress. She spoke about her upcoming movie Barbie on the red carpet and said the craze for the film is so high despite the July release date.
Elle Fanning looks absolutely stunning as a bride wearing Vivienne Westwood.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive at the Met Gala. Rihanna arrived in a flower-theme gown, and her baby bump.
Blackpink star Jennie arrived in a graceful silver and black outfit. She said she was excited for her first Met Gala as she spoke to Emma Chamberlain.
Doja Cat turned up in a cat costume. She wore prosthetics that made her look like a cat, and even meowed during her interview.
Isha Ambani is also on her way to the Met. She wore a Prabal Gurung design.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in black Valentino outfits. Priyanka wore an 11 carat diamond necklace.
Anne Hathaway wore a white risque gown for the MET Gala. She also carried a matching jacket.
Gigi Hadid wore a corset sheer gown for the MET Gala.