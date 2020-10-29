Meet Singapore's ordinary royals who work as cabbies, office workers

In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th-century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.
Tengku Faizal, who says he is a royal descendant, waits for taxi bookings in Singapore on October 16. (Image: Reuters)
A view of the Malay Heritage Centre museum in Singapore on October 2. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, gives a tour of his former home the Istana Kampung Glam, which is now the Malay Heritage Centre museum, in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, talks as his daughter Tengku Puteri (left) and his sister Tengku Intan (centre) reminisce over old family photos at Intan's home in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, says a prayer next to the tombstone of his great-great-grandfather, Tengku Alam, at the ancestral mausoleum in Sultan Mosque, Singapore, on October 2. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Azan and his father Tengku Indra pose for photos in their home in Singapore. The picture was taken on September 22. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Shawal, a seventh-generation royal descendant of Sultan Hussein, visits an ancestral burial ground outside Kampong Glam in Singapore on October 2. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Faizal's wife, Rahayu, leaves the house for her shift at McDonald's as she helps to provide for the family after Faizal's earnings took a hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Faizal's wife, Rahayu, works at McDonald's as she helps to provide for the family after Faizal's earnings took a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Puteri, a royal descendant, speaks with her colleagues at her office in Singapore on October 13. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Faizal, who says he is a royal descendant, picks up passengers in his private hire taxi in Singapore on October 16. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, poses for photos with his mother (right-left) Tengku Fatimah, wife Sa'adah Binti Othman, sister Tengku Intan, daughter Tengku Puteri and her husband Mohamad Fairoze at Intan's home in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
Tengku Azan and his mother, Jamilah Omar, look through old family photos of their time living in Kampong Glam, at their home in Singapore on September 22. (Image: Reuters)
The official seal of Sultan Hussein Shah, dating from 1809, is enclosed in a display box at Tengku Indra's home in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)
