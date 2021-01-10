MARKET NEWS

Medical college turned into hospital as Ukraine grapples with COVID-19 surge

Ukraine, which has a population of 42 million, has reported more than 1.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 20,000 deaths.

Associated Press
January 10, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST
A medical college in western Ukraine has been transformed into a temporary hospital as the coronavirus inundates the Eastern European country. (Image: AP)
The foyer of the college in the city of Lviv holds 50 beds for COVID-19 patients, and 300 more are placed in lecture halls and auditoriums to accommodate the overflow of people seeking care at a packed emergency hospital nearby. (Image: AP)
The head of the hospital's therapy division, Marta Sayko, said the college space has doubled treatment capacity. She hopes a broad lockdown ordered Friday will reduce the burden on the Ukrainian health care system. (Image: AP)
The government's wide-ranging lockdown closed schools, gyms and entertainment venues and prohibits table service at restaurants through January 25. Ukraine, which has a population of 42 million, has reported more than 1.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 20,000 deaths in the pandemic. (Image: AP)
Many medical workers have criticized the government for ordering the lockdown only after the Christmas and New Year's holidays rather than risk angering the public. (Image: AP)
A conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of Ukraine, now in its seventh year, has further drained the country's corruption-ridden economy. Controversial reforms that slashed government subsidies weakened the nation's health care system, leaving hospital workers underpaid and poorly equipped. (Image: AP)
Some COVID-19 patients who are in grave condition at the dilapidated-looking hospital are lying next to others who are recovering. (Image: AP)
Medical workers say a national vaccination drive that is expected to start in March offers the best chance for improving the country's dire situation. “First of all, we hope for the vaccination. Then it’s understanding of people, isolation, care for each other, washing hands, wearing masks in a correct way, not under the nose, not on the chin, limiting social contacts and avoiding crowds,” said Zoryana Mashtaler, an anesthesiologist from Lviv. “However, we understand that people are people, and some of them are not following the rules, unfortunately. It is what it is.” (Image: AP)
