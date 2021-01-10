Medical college turned into hospital as Ukraine grapples with COVID-19 surge

A medical college in western Ukraine has been transformed into a temporary hospital as the coronavirus inundates the Eastern European country. (Image: AP)

The foyer of the college in the city of Lviv holds 50 beds for COVID-19 patients and 300 more are placed in lecture halls and auditoriums to accommodate the overflow of people seeking care at a packed emergency hospital nearby. (Image: AP)

The head of the hospital's therapy division, Marta Sayko, said the college space has doubled the treatment capacity. She hopes a broad lockdown ordered on January 8 will reduce the burden on the Ukrainian healthcare system. (Image: AP)

The government's wide-ranging lockdown closed schools, gyms and entertainment venues and prohibits table service at restaurants through January 25. Ukraine, which has a population of 42 million, has reported more than 1.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 20,000 deaths in the pandemic. (Image: AP)

Many medical workers have criticised the government for ordering the lockdown only after the Christmas and New Year's holidays rather than risk angering the public. (Image: AP)

A conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of Ukraine, now in its seventh year, has further drained the country's corruption-ridden economy. Controversial reforms that slashed government subsidies weakened the nation's healthcare system, leaving hospital workers underpaid and poorly equipped. (Image: AP)

Some COVID-19 patients who are in grave condition at the dilapidated-looking hospital are lying next to others who are recovering. (Image: AP)