Massive cargo ship blocking Suez Canal imperils global trade

This photo shows the MV Ever Given near Hamburg, Germany on July 29, 2020. The Ever Given, a cargo container ship that's among the largest in the world, has turned sideways and blocked all traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal, officials said on March 24, 2021, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a boat navigates in front of the cargo ship, Ever Given, after it got wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway. An Egyptian official has warned that it could take at least two days to clear the ship. (Image: AP)

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, the cargo ship sits with its bow stuck into the wall. (Image: AP)

Lt Gen Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, second right, speaks to other staff onboard a boat near the stuck cargo ship. (Image: AP)

This satellite image from Planet Labs Inc shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt. (Image: AP)