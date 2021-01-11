MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Madrid goes under the covers as heaviest snowfall in decades bring city to a standstill

Madrid residents put on their skis and snow shoes to enjoy the city's biggest snowfall in decades.

Reuters
January 11, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
Two people speak in front of the snow-covered main entrance of the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
Two people speak in front of the snow-covered main entrance of the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
A police car is seen stranded in the snow on a street in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
A police car is stranded in the snow on a street in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
People play in the snow covering the M-30 motorway, in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
People play in the snow covering the M-30 motorway, in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
An emergency vehicle drives past people walking in the snow on the M-30 motorway, in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
An emergency vehicle drives past people walking in the snow on the M-30 motorway, in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
People walk past trees fallen on a street, during a heavy snowfall in the centre of Madrid, Spain January 9. (Image: Reuters)
People walk past trees fallen on a street during a heavy snowfall in the centre of Madrid, Spain January 9. (Image: Reuters)
People are seen from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center, as they stand and walk near the Cibeles Fountain and the City Hall building during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain January 9. (Image: Reuters)
People are seen from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center, as they stand and walk near the Cibeles Fountain and the City Hall building during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain January 9. (Image: Reuters)
A person stands between snow-covered cars during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
A person stands between snow-covered cars during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
An airport worker sits on the wheel of a parked snow-covered plane as one of his colleague takes a picture of another coworker lying on the snow at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport, which is suspending flights due to heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
An airport worker sits on the wheel of a parked snow-covered plane as one of his colleagues takes a picture of another coworker lying on the snow at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport, which suspended flights due to heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
General view of parked planes at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport, which is suspending flights due to heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
General view of parked planes at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport, which suspended flights due to heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)
Snow-covered tables are seen at Plaza Mayor square during snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. (Image: Reuters)
Snow-covered tables are seen at Plaza Mayor square during snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Madrid #Slideshow #snowfall #Weather #World News
first published: Jan 11, 2021 02:28 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.