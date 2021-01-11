Madrid goes under the covers as heaviest snowfall in decades bring city to a standstill

Two people speak in front of the snow-covered main entrance of the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)

A police car is stranded in the snow on a street in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)

People play in the snow covering the M-30 motorway, in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)

An emergency vehicle drives past people walking in the snow on the M-30 motorway, in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)

People walk past trees fallen on a street during a heavy snowfall in the centre of Madrid, Spain January 9. (Image: Reuters)

People are seen from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center, as they stand and walk near the Cibeles Fountain and the City Hall building during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain January 9. (Image: Reuters)

A person stands between snow-covered cars during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)

An airport worker sits on the wheel of a parked snow-covered plane as one of his colleagues takes a picture of another coworker lying on the snow at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport, which suspended flights due to heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)

General view of parked planes at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport, which suspended flights due to heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. (Image: Reuters)