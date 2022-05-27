 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Long lines for fuel plague crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Reuters
May 27, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

Sri Lanka is reeling under its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange severely curtailing imports, including essentials such as fuel and medicines

(Image: Reuters)

A man walks down a road as people wait in a line to buy domestic gas tanks near a distributor, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 24. (Image: Reuters) People wait in a line to buy domestic gas on May 24, a sight that has become all too common in the last few months as Sri Lanka faces its worse economic crisis.  (Image: Reuters) Cans are pictured on a pavement near a distributer, placed by people who want to buy kerosene oil for their cookers due to domestic gas shortage, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 24. (Image: Reuters) People wait in a line on a pavement near a distributor to buy kerosene oil amid domestic gas shortage, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 24. (Image: Reuters)
A man waits in line to buy domestic gas tanks near a distributor, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 23. (Image: Reuters) A man waits to buy a domestic gas tank in between diesel and petrol lines near a distributor that have come to define the Lankan crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 23. (Image: Reuters) A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station as fuel shortage continues, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 23. (Image: Reuters) A woman waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy a domestic gas tank from a distributor in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 23. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #fuel #Fuel crisis #Slideshow #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka crisis #Sri Lanka Economic Crisis #World News
first published: May 27, 2022 02:18 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.