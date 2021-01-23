MARKET NEWS

Long lines as Beijing expands mass COVID-19 testing amid rising cases

Compulsory testing has been a key feature of China’s push to contain a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, and many shops, office buildings and residential compounds now require proof of a recent negative test carried on a cellphone app to gain entry.

Associated Press
January 23, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Chinese capital Beijing has ordered more COVID-19 tests for about 20 lakh people in its downtown area after new cases were reported there. (Image: AP)
Beijing's health department has said all residents of the Xicheng and Dongcheng districts are required to undergo testing on January 22 and January 23. Results are usually delivered by a smartphone app within a few hours. (Image: AP)
In one neighborhood in Dongcheng, several thousand people lined up in freezing temperatures around a corner and down several blocks, waiting to enter a building for testing. (Image: AP)
They included a group of street sweepers who stood out in their high-visibility red and green uniforms from others wearing dark winter jackets. Everyone wore a mask. (Image: AP)
Compulsory testing has been a key feature of China’s push to contain a new wave of virus outbreaks, and many shops, office buildings and residential compounds now require proof of a recent negative test carried on a cellphone app to gain entry. (Image: AP)
Beijing has recorded just 19 new cases in the past week but rigorous tracing has prompted orders to test all those who might have come into contact with someone who is carrying the virus. (Image: AP)
Recent confirmed cases have largely been in suburban areas, but some of those had traveled downtown before testing positive for the virus. (Image: AP)
