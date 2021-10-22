MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Lockdown in Moscow as daily COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit record high

Facing a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths and a widespread reluctance among Russians to get inoculated, President Putin approves a week-long workplace shutdown.

Reuters
October 22, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
Facing a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths and a widespread reluctance among Russians to get inoculated, President Vladimir Putin approves a week-long workplace shutdown. (Image: Reuters)
Moscow is set for lockdown as Russia battles daily records of coronavirus causalities. The capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the closure of all non-essential services from October 28. (Image: Reuters)
Supermarkets and pharmacies are the only shops allowed to stay open in an effort to cut soaring infections and deaths. Schools and kindergartens will shut too, while bars and restaurants can only operate takeaway and delivery services. (Image: Reuters)
The measures reflect a growing sense of urgency over the relentless rise in cases, which the Kremlin has blamed on low vaccination rates. (Image: Reuters)
Russia was quick to develop and launch its Sputnik V vaccine when the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, but take-up has been slow, with many Russians citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products. (Image: Reuters)
Authorities said they were keeping an eye on a new strain of the Delta variant of the virus which is also spreading in England, but believed existing vaccines could cope with it. (Image: Reuters)
Russia on October 21 reported 1,036 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 36,339 new infections, both record daily highs. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Moscow #Russia #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 22, 2021 02:59 pm

