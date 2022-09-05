Lizz Truss named as Britain's next PM; here's a look at her career

Moneycontrol News

Liz Truss is named as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the governing Conservative Party on September 5. As a child, Liz Truss marched in demonstrations against Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. As an adult, she came to admire Britain's first female leader. Now, the 47-year-old foreign secretary becomes Britain's third female prime minister. (Image: AP)She would follow in the footsteps of Thatcher, who governed from 1979 to 1990, and Theresa May, who held office from 2016 to 2019. Conservative Party members have embraced Truss' vows to slash taxes and red tape and keep up Britain's staunch support for Ukraine. (Image: AFP)Some see echoes of Thatcher, the so-called Iron Lady , in Truss' vision of a "network of liberty", binding democracies around the world. To critics, Truss is an inflexible ideologue whose right-wing policies won't help Britain weather the economic turmoil set off by the pandemic, Brexit and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Image: AP)The foreign secretary was raised in a left-wing household but soon developed her own, more right-wing leaning political views. She attended a state school, unlike many of her privately educated Conservative colleagues, and during the leadership campaign emphasised her relatively modest background. (Image: AFP)Truss went on to Oxford University, where she studied philosophy, politics and economics and was president of the university branch of the Liberal Democratic Party. The economically centrist Lib Dems back constitutional reform and civil liberties. (Image: AP)Truss was an enthusiastic member, putting up "Free the Weed" posters calling for decriminalization of marijuana and arguing in a speech for the abolition of the monarchy. After Oxford, Truss joined the Conservative Party "when it was distinctly unfashionable," she later said. She found employment as an economist for energy giant Shell and telecommunications company Cable and Wireless. (Image: AP)She also worked for a right-of-center think tank while becoming involved in Conservative politics and espousing free-market Thatcherite views. Truss served as a local councilor in London and ran unsuccessfully for parliament twice before being elected to represent the eastern England seat of Southwest Norfolk in 2010. (Image: AP)She won the safely Conservative seat after a bump on the way—some local Tories were outraged when it was revealed she had had an affair with another MP when both were married to others. (Image: AP)Truss won over her critics, and her marriage survived. She and husband Hugh O'Leary, an accountant, have two teenage daughters. Truss founded the Free Enterprise group of Thatcherite Tory lawmakers who produced "Britannia Unchained". (Image: Getty Images)The political treatise, notoriously, included the claim that British workers are "among the worst idlers in the world". Truss got her first cabinet job as the food and environment secretary in 2014. She made her biggest impression with a much-mocked speech in which she thundered that it was "a disgrace" that Britain imports two-thirds of its cheese. (Image: AFP)In Britain's 2016 referendum on whether to leave the European Union, Truss backed the losing "Remain" side, though she says she was always a natural euro-skeptic. Since the vote, she has won over Brexiteers with her uncompromising approach to the EU. She went on to become the justice secretary but was demoted to a more junior role in the treasury by Theresa May in 2017. (Image: AFP)When May was toppled by her repeated failure to break a political deadlock over Brexit, Truss was an early backer of Boris Johnson to replace her. When he won, Johnson made Truss trade secretary, a role in which she travelled around the world signing post-Brexit trade deals and raising her profile. (Image: AFP)In September 2021, she was appointed foreign secretary, Britain's top diplomat. Her performance has drawn mixed reviews. Many praise her firm response to the invasion of Ukraine and she secured the release of two British citizens jailed in Iran, where her predecessors had failed. But EU leaders and officials who hoped she would bring a softer tone to Britain's relations with the bloc have been disappointed. (Image: AFP)Amid trade wrangling, Truss introduced legislation to rip up parts of the binding UK-EU divorce agreement signed by both sides. The EU is taking legal action against Britain in return. Truss' perceived loyalty to Johnson, who remains popular with many Tories, could beef up her winning chances. Many party members cited her opponent Rishi Sunak's decision to quit Johnson's cabinet in July as a mark against him. (Image: AP)Conservatives have embraced Truss' optimistic message of liberation through less government, which is reminiscent of Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America" boosterism. The wider British electorate is likely to prove a harder audience to win over as inflation soars and Britain's cost-of-living crisis worsens. But it's thought Truss' pledge to stimulate the economy through tax cuts is unlikely to provide much short-term relief. (Image: AFP) (With inputs from agencies)