MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Living room acrobatics earn Peruvian inaugural Balloon World Cup

Teams from 32 countries took part in the event, including an American team of Antonio and Diego Arredondo, whose videos of the game they played with their sister Isabel at home in Oregon were a huge hit on social media and inspired the tournament.

Reuters
October 15, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST
Anyone who has ever leapt over a couch to prevent a party balloon from touching the living room floor can now dream of parlaying those skills into a World Cup triumph. (Image: Reuters)
Anyone who has ever leapt over a couch to prevent a party balloon from touching the living room floor can now dream of parlaying those skills into a World Cup triumph. (Image: Reuters)
Inspired by a series of viral videos and organised by Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique and internet celebrity Ibai Llanos, the inaugural Balloon World Cup took place in Tarragona on October 14. (Image: Reuters)
Inspired by a series of viral videos and organised by Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique and internet celebrity Ibai Llanos, the inaugural Balloon World Cup took place in Tarragona on October 14. (Image: Reuters)
Francesco De La Cruz emerged as the first champion after beating German Jan Spiess 6-2 in the final on an 8x8 metre court littered with living room furniture as well as a small car. (Image: Reuters)
Francesco De La Cruz emerged as the first champion after beating German Jan Spiess 6-2 in the final on an 8x8 metre court littered with living room furniture as well as a small car. (Image: Reuters)
The rules of the game are simple. Players have to hit the balloon in an upward direction and they score points if their opponent fails to prevent it from touching the ground. (Image: Reuters)
The rules of the game are simple. Players have to hit the balloon in an upward direction and they score points if their opponent fails to prevent it from touching the ground. (Image: Reuters)
Teams from 32 countries took part including an American team of Antonio and Diego Arredondo, whose videos of the game they played with their sister, Isabel, at home in Oregon were a huge hit on social media and inspired the tournament. (Image: Reuters)
Teams from 32 countries took part including an American team of Antonio and Diego Arredondo, whose videos of the game they played with their sister, Isabel, at home in Oregon were a huge hit on social media and inspired the tournament. (Image: Reuters)
"We played the game as kids, and then, during the start of quarantine for COVID, we wanted to play it again," Antonio Arredondo told Reuters. "We started arguing with each other over if it hit the ground or not, so we started taking videos in slow-mo to see if it did, and then finally it got to the point of let's post this video of us on Tik-Tok. "When I woke up the next morning it was completely viral, like a million likes, and then after that we just decided to keep playing and played more and more until one of our rounds got the attention of Ibai and Pique." (Image: Reuters)
"We played the game as kids, and then, during the start of quarantine for COVID, we wanted to play it again," Antonio Arredondo told Reuters. "We started arguing with each other over if it hit the ground or not, so we started taking videos in slow-motion to see if it did, and then finally it got to the point of let's post this video of us on Tik-Tok. When I woke up the next morning it was completely viral, like a million likes, and then after that we just decided to keep playing and played more and more until one of our rounds got the attention of Ibai and Pique." (Image: Reuters)
Pique, who won a soccer World Cup with Spain in 2010, was delighted with how the inaugural tournament had gone. "It's been amazing, it's something totally different, sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone and try new things," he said. (Image: Reuters)
Pique, who won a soccer World Cup with Spain in 2010, was delighted with how the inaugural tournament had gone. "It's been amazing, it's something totally different, sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone and try new things," he said. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #Balloon World Cup #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 15, 2021 06:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.