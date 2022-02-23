Life and work of global health champion Dr Paul Farmer

Dr. Paul Farmer, a physician, anthropologist and co-founder of the nonprofit health organisation Partners in Health (PiH), died at the age of 62 on February 21. PiH confirmed his death in a tweet. Farmer dedicated his life to improving healthcare for the world’s poorest people. A snapshot of life and work of Dr. Paul Farmer, renowned doctor, anthropologist and humanitarian credited with providing healthcare to millions of impoverished people worldwide. (Image: News18 Creative)

Unlike many doctors, Farmer often lived among the people he was treating, first in Haiti and later in communities from Rwanda to impoverished neighbourhoods in Boston. As a medical student, Dr. Farmer decided to build a clinic in Haiti. Today it has grown into a vast network serving some of the world’s poorest communities across many countries. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dr. Farmer began his lifelong commitment to Haiti in 1983 while still a student, working with dispossessed farmers in Haiti’s Central Plateau. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 1987 Farmer co-founded Partners In Health (PiH) with Jim Yong Kim, Ophelia Dahl, Thomas J. White, and Todd McCormack. (Image: News18 Creative)

Global non-profit PiH now collaborates with national governments in 12 countries to provide quality health care to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities. (Image: News18 Creative)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, PiH provided 8,21,000 COVID-19 screenings. (Image: News18 Creative)