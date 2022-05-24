Leaders of QUAD countries launch the QUAD fellowship

Saloni Dhumne

Leaders of four member nations - India, USA, Australia and Japan meet at the Quad Summit to launch the Quad FellowshipImage: ANIThis prestigious fellowship will offer our students great opportunities to pursue graduate and doctorate programs in science, technology, engineering and maths.Image: ANIThe Fellowship will sponsor 100 students per year – 25 from each Quad country – to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at leading STEM graduate universities in the United States.Image: ANIPrime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged Indian students to apply for the Quad Fellowship programme and join the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators building a better future for humanity.Image: ANI