Leaders of QUAD countries launch the QUAD fellowship

Saloni Dhumne
May 24, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

The fellowship will sponsor 25 students every year from each member nation to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at leading Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) universities in the US.

(Representational image)

Leaders of four member nations - India, USA, Australia and Japan meet at the Quad Summit to launch the Quad Fellowship
Image: ANI This prestigious fellowship will offer our students great opportunities to pursue graduate and doctorate programs in science, technology, engineering and maths.
Image: ANI The Fellowship will sponsor 100 students per year – 25 from each Quad country – to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at leading STEM graduate universities in the United States.
Image: ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged Indian students to apply for the Quad Fellowship programme and join the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators building a better future for humanity.
Image: ANI
