The week in pics | Here are some of the most compelling images from around the world

From Orthodox nuns in a procession in Jerusalem’s Old City, to flood damage in Tennessee and drought conditions in California, to a Sturgeon Moon rising behind the temple of Poseidon in Greece, here are some of the most compelling images from around the world. Here, lights illuminate the Confiteria del Molino cafe, right, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, late Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The cafe which dates back to 1916 has been closed for decades and is being restored for reopening. (Image: AP)

Orthodox nuns hold candles and flowers as they walk in a procession to bring the icon of the Virgin Mary to the tomb where it is believed she is buried, along the streets of Jerusalem's Old City, early Wednesday on August 25, 2021. Every year before the Feast of the Assumption, the icon is brought from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to the tomb of the Virgin Mary to honor her Assumption. (Image: AP)

Indigenous men take part in the "Luta Pela Vida," or "Struggle For Life" mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Indigenous groups are protesting a Supreme Court ruling that they say could could undermine rights to their lands and the governement of President Jair Bolsonaro'. (Image: AP)

Evacuated citizens from Afghanistan arrive at Tirana International Airport in Tirana, Albania, Friday, August 27, 2021. The government says the Afghans may stay at least a year during which they will proceed with their application for special visas before they move on to the U.S. for final settlement. (Image: AP)

Boys walk past a house damaged by airstrikes two weeks earlier during a fight between government forces and the Taliban, in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan, Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Image: AP)

A family is silhouetted against a reddish sunset caused by countryside fires in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Image: AP)

Jose Lamas, center, his wife, Maria Covarrubias, right, and their daughter, Astrid, walk through smoke-filled air after visiting their home burned by the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, California, Wednesday, August 25, 2021. (Image: AP)

A kayaker paddles in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, California, Sunday, August 22, 2021. (Image: AP)

Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house which was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, August 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in middle Tennessee days earlier and have resulted in multiple deaths, and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away. (Image: AP)

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and anti-fascist protesters spray bear mace at each other during clashes between the politically opposed groups on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (Image: AP)

Milkie Way of Wargasm performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Friday, August 27, 2021. (Image: AP)

Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, August 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (Image: AP)

Younaika rests next to her mother, Jertha Ylet, who was injured in the earthquake the previous week, at the Immaculate Conception Hospital, also known as the General Hospital of Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, August 22, 2021. The 7.2 magnitude quake brought down their house in Camp-Perrin, killing Ylet's father and two other relatives and seriously injuring her brother. (Image: AP)

Members of the Hindu Brahmin community perform the annual "Shravani Puja" at Sangam, the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Sarawati, in Prayagraj, India. Sunday, August 22, 2021. The Shravani Puja is performed by the Brahmins on the day of Raksha Bandhan festival for washing away their sins committed all through the year. (Image: AP)

Daomin Liu competes at Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Heat 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, August 26, 2021. There are 4,403 Paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo, each with unique differences that have to be classified in the quest for fairness, to group similar impairments, or impairments that yield similar results. (Image: AP)

A woman sells balloons at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, August 24, 2021. (Image: AP)