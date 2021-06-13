MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Last week in pictures: A look at the most striking images from around the world

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world.

Associated Press
June 13, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk at night in Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, May 29, 2021, days after a cease-fire was reached in the 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk at night in Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, May 29, 2021, days after a cease-fire was reached in the 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Palestinians sit inside a makeshift tent built amid the rubble of their home, destroyed by an airstrike in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 4, 2021. A truce that ended an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel has so far held but it did not address any of the deeper issues plaguing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Palestinians sit inside a makeshift tent built amid the rubble of their home, destroyed by an airstrike in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 4, 2021. A truce that ended an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel has so far held but it did not address any of the deeper issues plaguing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Andrei Pivovarov, head of the Open Russia movement, stands in a glass enclosure during a court session in Krasnodar, Russia, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The court sent the prominent opposition activist to jail pending a probe, as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of September's parliamentary election. Pivovarov was pulled off a Warsaw-bound plane at St. Petersburg's airport just before takeoff late Monday and taken to Krasnodar, where authorities accused him of supporting a local election candidate last year on behalf of an "undesirable" organization. (AP Photo)
Andrei Pivovarov, head of the Open Russia movement, stands in a glass enclosure during a court session in Krasnodar, Russia, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The court sent the prominent opposition activist to jail pending a probe, as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of September's parliamentary election. Pivovarov was pulled off a Warsaw-bound plane at St. Petersburg's airport just before takeoff late Monday and taken to Krasnodar, where authorities accused him of supporting a local election candidate last year on behalf of an "undesirable" organization. (AP Photo)
A man pushes a shopping cart loaded with bananas through a street flooded by the Negro River in downtown Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Rivers around Brazil's biggest city in the Amazon rain forest have swelled to levels unseen in over a century of record-keeping, according to data published Tuesday by Manaus' port authorities. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
A man pushes a shopping cart loaded with bananas through a street flooded by the Negro River in downtown Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Rivers around Brazil's biggest city in the Amazon rain forest have swelled to levels unseen in over a century of record-keeping, according to data published Tuesday by Manaus' port authorities. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
People swim in the Sky Pool, a transparent bridge across two exclusive residential blocks near the U.S. embassy in the Nine Elms area of London, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Britain sees temperatures increasing for the second day in a row after the mercury hit 25 degrees Celcius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) for the warmest day of the year so far on Bank Holiday Monday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
People swim in the Sky Pool, a transparent bridge across two exclusive residential blocks near the U.S. embassy in the Nine Elms area of London, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Britain sees temperatures increasing for the second day in a row after the mercury hit 25 degrees Celcius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) for the warmest day of the year so far on Bank Holiday Monday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Palestinians look at the rubble of a building that collapsed after it was hit by airstrikes during an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Palestinians look at the rubble of a building that collapsed after it was hit by airstrikes during an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Edna Osborne, center holds her head down in prayer during the dedication of a prayer wall outside of the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Greenwood neighborhood during the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. The church was largely destroyed when a white mob descended on the prosperous Black neighborhood in 1921, burning, killing, looting and leveling a 35-square-block area. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Edna Osborne, center holds her head down in prayer during the dedication of a prayer wall outside of the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Greenwood neighborhood during the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. The church was largely destroyed when a white mob descended on the prosperous Black neighborhood in 1921, burning, killing, looting and leveling a 35-square-block area. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People hold LED candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
People hold LED candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Sheep graze on the Tibetan plateau as the sun illuminates a cloudburst in the distance in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, during a government organized visit for foreign journalists, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Sheep graze on the Tibetan plateau as the sun illuminates a cloudburst in the distance in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, during a government-organized visit for foreign journalists, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Haftom Gebretsadik, a 17-year-old from Freweini, Ethiopia, near Hawzen, who had his right hand amputated and lost fingers on his left after an artillery round struck his home in March, sits on his bed at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. "I am very worried," he said. "How can I work?" As the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the government forces fight, civilians are suffering heavily. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Haftom Gebretsadik, a 17-year-old from Freweini, Ethiopia, near Hawzen, who had his right hand amputated and lost fingers on his left after an artillery round struck his home in March, sits on his bed at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. "I am very worried," he said. "How can I work?" As the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the government forces fight, civilians are suffering heavily. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Associated Press
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Slideshow #world
first published: Jun 6, 2021 10:10 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey