Last week in pictures: A look at the most striking images from around the world

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk at night in Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, May 29, 2021, days after a cease-fire was reached in the 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Palestinians sit inside a makeshift tent built amid the rubble of their home, destroyed by an airstrike in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 4, 2021. A truce that ended an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel has so far held but it did not address any of the deeper issues plaguing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Andrei Pivovarov, head of the Open Russia movement, stands in a glass enclosure during a court session in Krasnodar, Russia, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The court sent the prominent opposition activist to jail pending a probe, as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of September's parliamentary election. Pivovarov was pulled off a Warsaw-bound plane at St. Petersburg's airport just before takeoff late Monday and taken to Krasnodar, where authorities accused him of supporting a local election candidate last year on behalf of an "undesirable" organization. (AP Photo)

A man pushes a shopping cart loaded with bananas through a street flooded by the Negro River in downtown Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Rivers around Brazil's biggest city in the Amazon rain forest have swelled to levels unseen in over a century of record-keeping, according to data published Tuesday by Manaus' port authorities. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

People swim in the Sky Pool, a transparent bridge across two exclusive residential blocks near the U.S. embassy in the Nine Elms area of London, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Britain sees temperatures increasing for the second day in a row after the mercury hit 25 degrees Celcius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) for the warmest day of the year so far on Bank Holiday Monday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Palestinians look at the rubble of a building that collapsed after it was hit by airstrikes during an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Edna Osborne, center holds her head down in prayer during the dedication of a prayer wall outside of the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Greenwood neighborhood during the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. The church was largely destroyed when a white mob descended on the prosperous Black neighborhood in 1921, burning, killing, looting and leveling a 35-square-block area. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People hold LED candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Sheep graze on the Tibetan plateau as the sun illuminates a cloudburst in the distance in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, during a government-organized visit for foreign journalists, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)