Last week in pictures: A look at most stunning images from around the world

Take a look at some of the most compelling images published by AP from around the world.

Associated Press
June 20, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
Visitors ride a rollercoaster at the Cinecitta World amusement park on the outskirts of Rome on the day of its reopening, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Amusement parks have been closed since Oct. 25 2020, when Italy's second national lockdown started. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Hikers pause to watch the sunset at Papago Park during a heatwave where temperatures reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in Phoenix on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Frank, a homeless man, sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Until a year ago, the city was best known nationally for its food scene, craft breweries and "Portlandia" hipsters. Now, months-long protests following the killing of George Floyd, a surge in deadly gun violence and an increasingly visible homeless population have many questioning whether Oregon's largest city can recover. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
Ring-tailed lemurs sit on the hood of a truck while snacking inside the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The largest private zoo in Chile, experiencing a serious economic situation due to the closure of its doors as a result of the prolonged quarantine measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, has started a campaign called "Sponsor an Animal" to raise money to maintain them. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Voters register to cast their vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 18, 2021. Iran began voting Friday in a presidential election tipped in the favor of a hard-line protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, fueling public apathy and sparking calls for a boycott in the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Supporters celebrate the arrival of the former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After nearly a decade, Gbagbo returned to his country after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier in the year. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Italian players celebrate their second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool)
Kyle Larson shoots pistols as he celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
People celebrate the swearing-in of the new government in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel's parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu, became the leader. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israeli security forces take positions during clashes with Palestinians in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Transgender Kashmiri Khushi Mir, left, relaxes with her friends at the end of a meeting of community members in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 4, 2021. Mir and four others created a volunteer group to distribute food. So far, they have provided ration kits for nearly 220 people, many of them makeup artists, singers and matchmakers who have lost their livelihoods during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
U.S. President Joe Biden listens to comments during the EU-US summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Palestinian Batoul Shamsa, 10, cries during the funeral of her brother, Ahmad Shamsa, 15, in the West Bank village of Beta, near Nablus, Thursday, June. 17, 2021. The Palestinian health ministry said that Shamsa, who was shot by Israeli troops in the West Bank a day earlier, died from his injuries. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the key Senate infrastructure negotiators, rushes back to a basement room at the Capitol as he and other Democrats work behind closed doors in Washington, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Associated Press
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Slideshow #world
first published: Jun 20, 2021 12:25 pm

