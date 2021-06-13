Last week in pictures: A look at most stunning images from around the world

People take part in the Baghdad Kite Festival as the sun sets in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Women mourn during the funeral of a Palestinian security officer, Tayseer Issa, in the West Bank city of Jenin. Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the West Bank town, during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Emely, left, is reunited with her mother, Glenda Valdez and sister, Zuri, at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, in Austin, Texas. It had been six years since Valdez said goodbye to her daughter Emely in Honduras. Then, last month, she caught a glimpse of a televised Associated Press photo of a little girl in a red hoodie and knew that Emely had made the trip alone into the United States. On Sunday, the child was returned to her mother's custody. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. In war-torn Tigray, more than 350,000 people already face famine, according to the U.N. and other humanitarian groups. It is not just that people are starving; it is that many are being starved, The Associated Press found. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Melodi Butler, 6, stands on a stoop beside a makeshift memorial at the scene where 10-year old Justin Wallace was shot and killed the previous Saturday night in the Rockaway section of the Queens borough of New York. Police arrested Jovan Young, 29, on Tuesday in connection with the death, with charges including murder, attempted murder and assault. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A police officer gestures as students wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to enter a school for the first day of China's national college entrance examinations, known as the "gaokao," in Beijing. More than 10 million high school students throughout China will take the two-day annual college entrance exams, according to state media. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district of southern Pakistan. Two express trains collided early Monday, killing dozens of passengers authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique)

Presidential candidate Pedro Castillo looks out over supporters from the balcony of his campaign headquarters as they celebrate partial results in Lima, Peru, the day after the runoff election. With votes from rural areas and Peruvian embassies abroad fully in as of Thursday, June 11, leftist Pedro Castillo maintained his narrow lead, with 50.2% of the votes against 49.8% for conservative Keiko Fujimori. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

Rhode Island Army National Guard Sgt. Juan Gomez looks over the post-inoculation waiting area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former Citizens Bank headquarters in Cranston, R.I. The U.S. is confronted with an ever-growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccines, looming expiration dates and stubbornly lagging demand at a time when the developing world is clamoring for doses to stem a rise in infections. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A man relaxes on a canoe at the Caddebostan shore, on the Asian side of Istanbul, surrounded by a mass of marine mucilage - a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, in Turkey's Marmara Sea. Turkey's president has promised to rescue the Marmara Sea from an outbreak of "sea snot" that is alarming marine biologists and environmentalists. A huge mass of the substance has bloomed in the Marmara and the adjoining Black and Aegean Seas. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said untreated waste dumped into the Marmara Sea and climate change had caused the bloom of the thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms. Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, borders the sea. (AP Photo/Kemal Aslan)

An Indigenous man wearing a protective face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic takes part in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's proposals to allow mining on Indigenous lands, at the main entrance to the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Commuters wearing face masks cross a market area on foot and in vehicles during a partial relaxation of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in Gauhati, India. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)