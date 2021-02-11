MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Ladakh standoff | India-China agree on disengagement along Pangong Lake

India and China have agreed on disengagement along Pangong Lake where they have been in a standoff for months. According to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that after this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner, take a look at the situation here.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India China standoff #India China troops #Indo-China standoff #Pangong Lake standoff #Slideshow #World News
first published: Feb 11, 2021 06:30 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.