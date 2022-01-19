MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Key takeaways from the Edelman Trust Barometer 2022 report

Public trust has increased in most businesses and industries, according to the Edelman 2022 Trust Barometer. The report surveyed 36,000 respondents in 28 countries.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST
More people appear to trust businesses and industries than they do the government and news organizations. (Image: News18 Creative)
Respondents who say institutions are not doing well on their pandemic response. (Image: News18 Creative)
Institutions are not doing well on climate change solutions. (Image: News18 Creative)
Social media is the most distrusted industry sector. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the most trusted businesses. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s what people worry about. (Image: News18 Creative)
Trust gap between high and low income people is higher than ever. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s the percentage trust in multinational institutions. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #2022 Edelman Trust Barometer #Edelman Trust Barometer #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 19, 2022 07:45 pm

