Key milestones and turning point in Twitter’s 16-year history

Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. A look at the key milestones and turning points in the microblogging site's 16-year history. Twitter was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in March 2006 and launched in July of that year. Dorsey published the first Twitter message on March 21, 2006: "just setting up my twttr". The hashtag "#" made its debut in 2007. In 2008, Dorsey was forced out of Twitter and replaced by co-founder Evan Williams. In 2010, first unassisted off-Earth Twitter message posted from the International Space Station (ISS). In 2012, a modified logo unveiled, removing the text to showcase the slightly redesigned bird as the sole symbol of Twitter. In 2015 Jack Dorsey returned as CEO. In 2021, Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal becomes new CEO. On October 28, 2022, Billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion and decides to privatize it. On October 31, 2022, Musk dissolves twitter board; floats paid twitter verification.