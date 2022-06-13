Justin Bieber has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; here’s all you need to know about this viral disease

Moneycontrol News

Singer Justin Bieber revealed that he is suffering from a rare condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS), which has temporarily paralysed one side of his face. The 28-year-old pop singer recently announced he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto. RHS is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss. Things to know about this viral disease.Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.The painful rash can occur inside the ear canal and outside the ear, at times attacking the tongue and roof of the mouth.Weakness on one side of the face, causing difficulty in closing one eye, eating food, making expressions, and making fine movements of the face.Changes in the appearance of the face from loss of movement, change in taste, and persistent pain are the complications of RHS.Its treatment consists of steroids such as prednisone to reduce inflammation and pain medication.