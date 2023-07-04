July 4 Celebrations: Significance of the American Flag

1/5 The 4th of July is celebrated as Independence Day by all Americans because it was on this day in 1776 that the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. All is adorned in red-white-and-blue to represent the country's national flag; friends and families spend the day together having food, enjoying picnics and bursting fireworks. But did you know that the US also has a national flag day? (Image Source: AP)

2/5 The Continental Congress approved an act establishing an official flag for the new republic on June 14, 1777. Later in 1949, June 14 was declared as national flag day by President Harry S Truman. However, there is no trace of who created the first flag. While some experts say it was Congressmen Francis Hopkinson, others claim Betsy Ross to have designed the flag. There is however no proof to substantial either claim. (Image Source: AP)

3/5 The founders initially did not specify the role and responsibilities of the national flag as they did for other rights mentioned in the Constitution. The US flag became a permanent attraction at the White House only in the mid-nineteenth century and federal regulation for how it should be handled and displayed was developed only in the mid-twentieth century. (Image: AP)

4/5 Also, there is no proof that the flag was ever displayed in George Washington's home during his lifetime. According to the White House Historical Association, there is no specific date for when the flag originally had a permanent residency at the presidential mansion. In fact, it was only early in the Civil War in June 1861 when President Lincoln dedicated a flagpole on the South Grounds. (Image Source: AP)