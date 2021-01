The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden is almost upon us. Here is a list of all the celebrities who are scheduled to perform at the event.

Tom Hanks will be hosting the starry inauguration special with celebrities of all stars and stripes scheduled to perform. (Image Source: Reuters)

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem. (Image source: Reuters)

Jon Bon Jovi is set to perform(Image Source: Reuters)

Bruce Springsteen will perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Jennifer Lopez will also perform at the event(Image Source: Reuters)

Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, has been handpicked to read a poem at the inauguration. (Image Source: Reuters)

Foo Fighters will perform (Image Source: Reuters)

Justin Timberlake, along with Ant Clemons, will be performing their new song, “Better Days” at the event (Image Source: Reuters)

Garth Brooks will perform (Image Source: Reuters)

Eva Longoria will be introducing various segments during the event. (Image Source: Reuters)

John Legend will perform (Image Source: Reuters)

Kerry Washington will be joining Eva Longoria in the presentations (Image Source: Reuters)

Demi Lovato will also be one of the performers (Image Source: Reuters)

Lin-Manuel Miranda will also perform (Image Source: Reuters)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be one of the special guests at the event (Image Source: Reuters)

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard will perform their new song “Undivided”. (Image Source: Reuters)

Grammy-nominated Austin band Black Pumas will perform as well(Image Source: Twitter)

DJ Cassidy will take part in both the Celebrating America concert as well as the virtual “Parade Across America” event where he will ‘Pass the Mic’ to other musicians such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Ozuna, Luis Fonsi, the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, Nile Rodgers and others. (Image Source: Reuters)

Keke Palmer is scheduled to host the “Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans,” event. (Image Source: Reuters)

Tony Goldwyn will host the event (Image Source: Reuters)

Jon Stewart will also host the event (Image Source: Reuters)

Tik Tok star, Nathan Apodaca, will skateboard into the festivities. (Image source: Twitter)

New Radicals is set to reunite for the first time in 22 years for the virtual parade (Image Source: Wikipedia)

Olympic athletes Allyson Felix, Nathan Chen and Katie Ledecky will take part in the event(Image Source: Reuters)

Andra Day will participate in Joe Biden’s inauguration (Image Source: Reuters)