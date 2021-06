US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to hold their June 16 summit in an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva, a soothing setting for what promises to be heated talks. (Image: Reuters)

The Swiss police and army have closed the two parks surrounding the Villa La Grange in Geneva and installed barricades and barbed wire. (Image: Reuters)

The classic villa is located in a park along the left bank. Dotted with redwood trees, rose bushes and ancient fountains, the park offers a stunning view of Lake Geneva and sailboats. (Image: Reuters)

Bitter disputes over election interference, cyber-attacks, human rights and Ukraine hang over their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office on January 20. Strategic nuclear stability and regional conflicts will be on the table. Biden, arrived in Britain on June 9 at the start of his first trip abroad as president, has said he would press Putin to respect human rights. (Image: Reuters)